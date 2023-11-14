Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as traders maintained caution ahead of the U.S. inflation print due later in the day for further cues on the interest rate path in the world’s largest economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to drop if US CPI points to persistently high price pressure – Commerzbank - November 14, 2023
- Gold flat as focus shifts to U.S. inflation data - November 14, 2023
- Gold Resource: Slow Motion Collapse Following The Back Forty Debacle - November 14, 2023