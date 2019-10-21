Spot gold was flat at $1,489.77 per ounce as of 0428 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped slightly to $1,493.20. Gold prices were unchanged on Monday, as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold flat as markets look for trade talk cues, Brexit deal - October 21, 2019
- Gold Prices Inch Down Despite Brexit Worries - October 21, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as markets eye trade talk cues, Brexit deal - October 21, 2019