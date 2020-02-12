Gold flat as risk sentiment improves on slowing virus threat

Feb 12 (Reuters) – Gold prices were flat on Wednesday as equities ticked up after China’s senior medical adviser suggested the coronavirus epidemic may be over by April, although uncertainty over the …
