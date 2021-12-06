Gold prices were flat on Monday, as the metal was caught between subdued U.S. bond yields and the prospect of the Federal Reserve tightening policy at a faster pace which dimmed its appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears to test bulls’ commitments at critical resistance - December 6, 2021
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 47,510; silver touches Rs 61,600 per kg - December 6, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as subdued bond yields counter faster Fed taper bets - December 6, 2021