Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, with investors readying themselves for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-hike decision later in the day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold flat as traders strap in for Fed decision - December 13, 2022
- Gold jumps as U.S. CPI data spurs Fed slowdown bets - December 13, 2022
- Gold, silver price today, Dec 14, 2022: Precious metals record jump for second time on MCX | Check rates here - December 13, 2022