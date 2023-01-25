Gold prices were flat early Asian trade. The price of the precious metal could trade sideways ahead of the release of U.S. 4Q GDP data and the coming Federal Reserve interest-rate decision, Oanda said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Flat; May Trade Sideways Ahead of Key U.S. Data - January 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Chop Back and Forth - January 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls run out of steam amid mixed markets, rising wedge in focus - January 24, 2023