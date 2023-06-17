Gold rate in Delhi/NCR as of June 17 at 1 pm stood at Rs 56,180 for 10 grams of 22 karats, amounting to Rs 5,618 per gram.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold fluctuates amid Fed’s hawkish stance; check latest prices - June 17, 2023
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 opens next week: Issue price, discount, and How to Buy | Complete guide for investors - June 17, 2023
- Gold, silver price jumps as US dollar hits five-week low. Good opportunity to buy? - June 17, 2023