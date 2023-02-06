The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured the public that the Gold for Oil (G40) initiative will meet 50 per cent of the country’s oil demands by March 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold-for-Oil deal: Fuel prices to reduce by March – NPA - February 6, 2023
- Gold-for-oil programme: National Petroleum Authority to regulate prices of OMCs - February 6, 2023
- Gold futures gain Rs 402 to Rs 56,987/10 gms - February 6, 2023