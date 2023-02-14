A member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, Paul Twum Barima says drivers did not experience a significant reduction at the pump from the gold for oil deal because it was a pilot exercise.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold for oil deal: Reduction in price was not seen at pumps, it was a pilot exercise – Twum Barima - February 14, 2023
- Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Yamana Gold (AUY) and B2Gold (BTG) - February 14, 2023
- Barrick (GOLD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? - February 14, 2023