Despite the ongoing decline of the US dollar, the gold price XAU/USD has faced downward pressure, pushing it towards the support level of $1965 per o
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Forecast And Analysis Of The Price Of Gold Today - November 21, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices On November 22: How Prices Of Precious Metals Are Performing And Their Outlook? - November 21, 2023
- Gold prices in Pakistan see minor decrease - November 21, 2023