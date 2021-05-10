In my opinion, the inflation genie is out of the bottle, and there is little the Fed can do to stop it. As companies increase prices, consumers will become conditioned. Eventually, the psychological …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Forecast – Soaring Inflation and a Collapsing Dollar to Fuel Gold’s Next Big Advance - May 10, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD 4-hour support is a hurdle for the bears - May 10, 2021
- Gold Price Today 10-05-2021: Silver has OUTPERFORMED Gold in 2021, says this expert; outlook remains strong for bullion, recommends BUY - May 10, 2021