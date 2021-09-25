The prices of car fuel, some food items and gold have increased during the outgoing week in capital Kabul, market sources said Saturday . . . You need to subscrib …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, fuel, flour, sugar prices up in Kabul - September 25, 2021
- Why Indian Gold Investors Looking Forward To International Prices Next Week - September 25, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Gold trading cheaper by Rs 10,000 from record highs ahead of festive season - September 25, 2021