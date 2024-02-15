Performance is surely a factor as well. The price of gold is lower by more than 2% thus far in 2024, while bitcoin is higher by 23% year-to-date. This story originally appeared on Coindesk RELATED …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: PPI, Fed Rate Cut Expecations to Impact XAU/USD - February 16, 2024
- Gold, silver price today, February 16, 2024: Precious metals record hike on MCX - February 16, 2024
- The Gold/Silver Ratio Says Silver Is Still Cheap - February 16, 2024