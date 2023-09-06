Gold futures settled Tuesday at their lowest in about a week, feeling pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar in response to downbeat economic data out of China and Europe along with rising bond yields after an oil output cut by Saudi Arabia and Russia raised the specter of inflation again .
