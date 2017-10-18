Gold futures build on week’s losses as dollar gains, inflation risk in focus

Gold futures on Wednesday deepened their retreat from the key $1,300 level, as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on precious metals prices. December gold GCZ7, -0.35% gave up $4.40, or 0.3%, to $1,281.90 an ounce. The finish at $1,286.20 on Tuesday was the …
