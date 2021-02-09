Gold prices edges higher at the beginning of the week, extending the rebound from Friday’s 2021 lows near $1,780. The move, however, was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume and hints at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Futures: Corrective downside on the cards - February 9, 2021
- Spot gold may rise into $1,853-$1,875 range - February 9, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1864 upside target amid US stimulus hopes – Confluence Detector - February 9, 2021