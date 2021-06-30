Gold Futures: Door open for extra weakness

Gold prices charted new multi-week lows on Tuesday. The move was in tandem with rising open interest and volume, allowing for extra pullbacks in the very near term with interim target around the Fibo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat below Rs 47,000 per 10 gm - June 30, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s path of least resistance is down, focus on US jobs - June 30, 2021
- Gold Price Today, 30 June 2021: Gold flat, set for worst monthly decline in over 4 yrs; silver below Rs 69,000 - June 30, 2021