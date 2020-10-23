Gold is defending the lower end of a multi-week rising channel above $1900. A breakdown looks likely with US yields on the rise, implying a resumption of the sell-off from the Sept.16 high of $1,973 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Futures: Downside looks shallow - October 23, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds rising channel support - October 22, 2020
- Gold prices steady at Rs 51,350 per 10 gram; silver falls Rs 484 a kg - October 22, 2020