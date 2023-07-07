Gold prices were slightly higher on Friday as traders awaited the release of the U.S. Department of Labor’s June jobs report.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures edge higher ahead of U.S. June jobs report - July 7, 2023
- Gold prices slip on strong US jobs data and rising treasury yields; silver plunges ₹600; check rates - July 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD largely on the defensive going forward, but with support on the downside – HSBC - July 7, 2023