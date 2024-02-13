MARKET EXTRA Gold prices fell close to the key support at $2,000 an ounce on Tuesday, touching their lowest intraday level of the year as a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures fall toward ‘critical support point’ of $2,000 an ounce after inflation report - February 13, 2024
- Spot gold dips below $2,000 after U.S. inflation exceeds expectations - February 13, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD plunges below $2,000 after hot US CPI - February 13, 2024