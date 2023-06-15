Gold futures gave up early declines on Thursday to finish higher for a second session in a row. Gold prices had a brief decline in electronic
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures finish higher for a second session in a row - June 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from a three-month low, bolstered by soft USD, falling bond yields - June 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could well rally on any data showing inflation pressures are easing – TDS - June 15, 2023