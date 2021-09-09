Gold futures finish higher on Thursday, after spending much of the session seesawing between gains and losses, as investors weigh a drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims to their lowest since the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures finish higher to reclaim the key $1,800 mark - September 9, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: Bulls back in the driver’s seat as USD crumbles - September 9, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms on subdued dollar, stronger U.S. jobs data caps gains - September 9, 2021