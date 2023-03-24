Gold futures ended lower on Friday, paring their gain for the week, with prices failing to hold above the key $2,000 mark. Prices for the precious metal “kissed the $2,000 level again” on Friday, said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures finish lower, post a 4th straight weekly gain - March 24, 2023
- Gold Royalty’s Earnings Outlook - March 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD back under pressure as markets correct its rate cut expectations – Commerzbank - March 24, 2023