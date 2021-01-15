Gold prices charted an inconclusive session on Thursday amidst rising open interest and volume, exposing further consolidation at least in the very near-term. That said, the next hurdle of note …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Futures: Further consolidation likely - January 15, 2021
- Gold Hasn’t Lost Its Allure, WGC India Director Says - January 15, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: Battle lines well-defined as XAU/USD awaits key US data – Confluence Detector - January 14, 2021