Gold prices receded markedly on Tuesday. The daily pullback, however, was on the back of shrinking open interest and volume, leaving the probability of extra downside limited. Looking south, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Futures: Further downside looks contained - February 3, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal gains strength, Silver March Futures up nearly 2% - February 3, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds on US stimulus progress but not out of the woods yet - February 3, 2021