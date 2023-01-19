New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Gold price on Thursday increased by Rs 41 to Rs 56,327 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures gain Rs 41 to Rs 56,327/10 gms - January 19, 2023
- Gold steadies below 9-month high - January 19, 2023
- Gold prices advance ahead of US economic data release - January 19, 2023