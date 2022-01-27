Gold futures head 1% lower as dollar surges after Fed points to start of rate hikes in March

Gold futures trade lower on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that it would soon be appropriate to raise interest rates as soon as March.
