“The price of Gold rose above the $1800 level, but once again failed to move towards breakout levels,” wrote Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, in a daily note. “The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures head lower for the day and week but on pace for October gain - October 29, 2021
- Gold price declines by Rs 400 per tola on Friday - October 29, 2021
- Falling gold price fails to lift local demand - October 29, 2021