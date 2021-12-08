Gold futures inched higher on Wednesday, but finished below the intraday high which was the highest level since last week, as investors watched developments with the omicron variant of the coronavirus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures inch higher, but finish below highest intraday level in past week - December 8, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD corrects in New York as the greenback slides - December 8, 2021
- Trading standard seeks to cut risk of gold benchmark volatility - December 8, 2021