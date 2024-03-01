adding to continued central bank purchases to keep the gold price firmly above $2,000,” Brien Lundin, editor at Gold Newsletter, told MarketWatch. Still, Western buying has been “absent,” as indicated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures just closed at new record thanks to weak economic data - March 1, 2024
- 6 smart ways to buy gold with your 401(k) - March 1, 2024
- Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which One Is a Better Investment? - March 1, 2024