Several factors are helping to bolster gold and silver prices, including a weaker U.S. dollar, signs of cooling inflation in China, and commentary from the International Monetary Fund that higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Outlook for April 2023 - April 11, 2023
- Gold futures look to settle above $2,000 an ounce for a sixth session in a row - April 11, 2023
- Gold prices dip for third time in 4 sessions - April 11, 2023