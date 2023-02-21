Gold futures declined Tuesday to mark their lowest finish since December. Despite the sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields and the strength of the US dollar, gold prices are only slightly weaker, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Art Museum’s ‘Go for the Gold’ fundraiser tickets on sale now - February 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle near term, looking more attractive toward year-end – Commerzbank - February 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors seek direction from U.S. Fed minutes - February 22, 2023