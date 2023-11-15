MARKET EXTRA Gold futures finished higher on Tuesday, with prices scoring their biggest daily percentage gain in nearly a month as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields declined in the wake of data showing that the cost of living was unchanged in October.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price remains supported by dovish Fed expectations and weaker US Dollar - November 14, 2023
- Gold futures post biggest daily gain in nearly a month after U.S. inflation data - November 14, 2023
- October CPI report: Dow ends almost 500 points higher, Treasury yields drop after subdued inflation data - November 14, 2023