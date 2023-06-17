Gold futures edged a bit lower in Friday dealings, with prices looking to post a loss for the week a day after tapping their lowest intraday level since May. Investors continued to digest a decision by the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday afternoon to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged,
