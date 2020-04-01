In light of preliminary readings for Gold futures markets from CME Group, traders scaled back their open interest positions for yet another session on Tuesday, now by around 22.6K …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Futures: Rebound likely near term - April 1, 2020
- Russia’s Central Bank Stops Buying Gold As The Low Oil Price Bites - April 1, 2020
- China’s gold demand drops as buyers stay away amid coronavirus-led shutdown - April 1, 2020