Traders added around 2.4K contracts to their open interest positions in gold futures markets on Wednesday, according to flash readings from CME Group. Volume, instead, shrunk for the second session in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Crude Oil Prices Attempt Resistance Breakout, Gold Eyeing US CPI - March 11, 2021
- Gold Futures: Recovery could extend further - March 11, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels – Confluence Detector - March 11, 2021