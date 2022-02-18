Gold futures retreat but on track for steepest weekly rise in 9 months

Gold futures slipped Friday, but were headed for the sharpest weekly gains in nine months, as the crisis in Ukraine helped the commodity extend its run-up toward an eight-month high on Thursday.
