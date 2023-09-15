Gold price on Friday rose Rs 150 to Rs 58,738 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures rise Rs 150 to Rs 58,738 - September 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD treads waters to approach $1,920, focus on US economic data - September 15, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 15 September: MCX gold rises amidst positive global cues; support seen at Rs 58440-58240, resistance at Rs 58820-59170 - September 15, 2023