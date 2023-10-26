Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 152 to Rs 60,978 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot deman.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures rise Rs 152 to Rs 60,978 per 10 grams - October 26, 2023
- Caracal Gold Says First Phase of Kenya Deposit Work Plan Validates Expansion Project - October 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: The war will continue to drive haven flows toward XAU/USD – ANZ - October 26, 2023