Gold price on Monday rose Rs 182 to Rs 59,175 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 182 or 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases from one-week high, $1,930 barrier continues to cap - September 18, 2023
- Gold futures rise Rs 182 to Rs 59,175 - September 18, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, September 18, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates - September 18, 2023