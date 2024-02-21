Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 36 to Rs 62,203 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices stabilize amid rising yields of dollar, treasuries - February 21, 2024
- Gold futures rise Rs 36 to Rs 62,203/10 gm - February 21, 2024
- Sandstorm Gold: Irrational Recent Price Decline - February 21, 2024