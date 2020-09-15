Gold Futures: Room for extra gains near-term

Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the next upside target at $1980, helped by broad-based US dollar weakness. The upbeat market mood on solid Chinese data downed the dollar. Bitcoin …
