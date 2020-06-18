Gold created a Doji candle for the second day on Wednesday, indicating indecision in the market place. A Doji occurs when an asset sees opens and closes almost at the same level within the same …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold flat as dollar strength checks concerns over virus case spike - June 18, 2020
- Gold Futures: Scope for extra consolidation - June 18, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar strength checks concerns over virus case spike - June 18, 2020