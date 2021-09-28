Gold futures on Tuesday post their lowest settlement in seven weeks, weighed down by steadily rising U.S. Treasury yields and a strengthening dollar.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures settle at a 7-week low as yields, dollar pop - September 28, 2021
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Must Gain 36.36% To Achieve Consensus Price Target - September 28, 2021
- Star Royalties to Acquire 2% NSR Royalty on Elk Gold Mine in BC, Canada - September 28, 2021