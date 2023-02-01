Gold prices moved in a tight range on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.Despite the dollar’s weakness, gold futures settled slightly lower.The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures settle down and move lower after Fed rate hike - February 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades volatile around $1920-$1930 post Fed 25 bps hike - February 1, 2023
- Gold Futures Settle Lower Ahead Of Fed Policy - February 1, 2023