“Slower inflation, higher gold prices might seem an odd headline to anyone who believes precious metals need the cost of living to rise for the bullion market to jump,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. However, “interest-rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures settle unchanged, holding at a 6-week high - July 19, 2023
- Gold stalls near 8-week highs on Fed pause hopes - July 19, 2023
- Buying gold bars and coins: Dos and don’ts - July 19, 2023