Gold futures on Friday headed lower after a U.S. report showed a strong rise in monthly jobs growth, feeding expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue lifting interest rates. Just a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to stabilize above $1,800 to continue to push higher - December 2, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Signs of buying exhaustion in XAU/USD – TDS - December 2, 2022
- Gold price drops 1% as U.S. jobs data rekindles worries of aggressive Fed - December 2, 2022