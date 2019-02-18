New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Gold prices went up by Rs 147 to Rs 33,531 per 10 gram in futures trade Monday as speculators widened their bets tracking a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold futures surge Rs 147 on firm global cues - February 18, 2019
- iShares Gold Trust: A Good Addition To A Diversified Portfolio - February 18, 2019
- Why gold stocks will rally 10% in the near-term - February 18, 2019