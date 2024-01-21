Gold prices closed the week above $2025 per ounce, indicating potential gains in the coming weeks. Despite unexpected market drivers, the gold market exhibited smooth trading patterns, encouraging for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Futures Weekly Trend Update: What You Need To Know - January 21, 2024
- Gold prices rise amid renewed investor hopes for monetary easing - January 21, 2024
- Central Banks’ Gold Buying Frenzy Set To Continue in 2024 - January 21, 2024