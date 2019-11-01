With investment growth now falling due to rising uncertainty, a precautionary savings glut is developing, supporting gold and bond prices, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note. “When combined with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How Does Wesdome Gold Mines’s (TSE:WDO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain? - November 1, 2019
- Gold slips on positive U.S. jobs, China factory data - November 1, 2019
- Gold gains 1% on Brexit, growth risks; palladium surges - November 1, 2019